Aggies Drop Series Finale at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Florida – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped the series finale against the Florida Gators, 8-4, Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators (16-5, 3-0 SEC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings and answered the Aggies’ run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh. The Maroon & White scratched out a run in the ninth, but the game ended with the tying run in the hole.

Austin Bost and Bryce Blaum led the Aggies at the plate. Bost batted 3-for-5 with 1 RBI and 1 stolen base and Blaum was 3-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Ray Alejo was 2-for-5 with two runs and one stolen base.

The Aggies registered 11 hits, but stranded 10 runners on the base paths and were 1-for-10 with two outs and advanced runners on just 10 of 25 opportunities.

Jonathan Childress (2-2) was saddled with the loss. He labored through 3.0 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Texas A&M dropped to 15-7 on the season, including 0-3 in SEC play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Bryce Blaum – 3-for-4, 1 double, 1 RBI

Austin Bost – 3-for-5, 1 stolen base, 1 RBI

Ray Alejo – 2-for-5, 1 stolen base, 2 runs

GAME SUMMARYB1 – Jacob Young and Jud Fabian led off the frame by threading singles through the left side of the infield. A deep fly ball by Nathan Hickey put runners on the corners and Young came home to score on an errant pickoff throw to first base by Jonathan Childress. UF 1, A&M 0.

B3 – Young drew a five-pitch walk and with one out Hickey singled to rightfield to put runners on the corners. Kirby McMullen hit a 1-1 pitch over the fence in left-center for a three-run home run. UF 4, A&M 0.

B5 – Fabian gapped a leadoff single to left-center and Hickey followed with a single through the right side to put runners on the corners. Mason Ornelas struck out the next batter and induced a grounder to the left side, but the turn on the double play missed retiring Jordan Butler at first base by a step. UF 5, A&M 0.

T6 – Austin Bost slashed a leadoff single to leftfield and Logan Britt replaced him at first base on a fielder’s choice grounder to short. Bryan Sturges singled to rightfield and Bryce Blaum knocked in Britt by threading a single through the left side. UF 5, A&M 1.

B6 – Sterlin Thompson gapped a leadoff double to right-center, moved to third on a groundout by Mac Guscette and scored on a Colby Halter double to rightfield. UF 6, A&M 1.

T7 – Singles to start the inning by Kalae Harrison, Ray Alejo and Will Frizzell started the inning. Bost plated Harrison with a single to leftfield and Alejo came home to score on a passed ball. UF 6, A&M 3.

B7 – Fabian hit a leadoff home run to right field. With one out, McMullen singled through the right side. Joseph Menefee spelled Ornelas on the mound and retired the first batter he faced, but Thompson reached on a Baltimore chop and Guscette plated pinch-runner Cory Acton with a single to left-center. UF 8, A&M 3.

T9 – Alejo reached on a leadoff single and with one out Bost singled through the left side. Alejo scored on a sacrifice fly by Brett Minnich. UF 8, A&M 4.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they host the Rice Owls in a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.