Bill proposed in Texas Legislature could help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -House Bill 404 is a proposed bill in the 87th session of the Texas Legislature that would require hairstylists and cosmetologists to take a domestic violence and sexual assault awareness course as part of their continuing education for license renewal.

Barbershops and beauty salons have long been a place of refuge for people to take a few moments and indulge in self-care. Many find these establishments safe spaces and often confide in the professional providing services.

That’s why some lawmakers say that individuals in the profession can help in the fight against domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The legislation was filed by State Representative Ana Hernandez, the Democrat from Texas House District 143 representing parts of the Houston area. She said salons are one of the few places where survivors may feel comfortable reaching out for help.

Hernandez said the legislation about having hairstylists and cosmetologists prepared and ready to assist if needed.

“It’s important that we have this bill so the hairstylist and cosmetologist will have the training to be able to identify those situations where someone might be in a domestic violence situation or sexual assault situation,” said Hernandez. “Not to have to intervene and put their lives in danger but to simply provide resources.”

Ramsey De La Cruz is the owner of Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan. He said he sees both sides of the issue.

De La Cruz said those in the profession understand the logic behind the bill but have mixed feelings.

“You do notice and spot some kind of abuse. You know you’re one of the first persons to see it because they’re coming into your chair,” said De La Cruz. “You’re going to be able to see marks on their bodies or their faces as you’re working on them.”

On the other hand, De La Cruz said some don’t want to get involved with other people’s problems. Problems he said could have unintended consequences.

“You’re involved in their personal life that may cause a failed relationship or ruin a marriage or have the kids taken away or something that will split the family up,” said De La Cruz. “That’s something people don’t want to be involved in.”

De La Crus said many in the profession feel the bill shouldn’t be mandatory; however, despite the outcome, he said he’ll follow the rules.

“They don’t feel it should be mandatory for them to have to do it. It should be human nature. If you see something bad, you need to report it,” said De La Cruz. “If they say no, then I’ll support that. If they say yes, I’ll support it as well. But you know it’s going to be a tough decision for people to make.”

Jennifer Laux is an education outreach specialist for the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) in Bryan. She provides training for businesses and salons on sexual assault and domestic violence awareness. Laux said listening is the most helpful thing you can do when speaking with a survivor.

“Basically, let them talk about it, let them lead the conversation, don’t ask too many questions,” said Laux. “Just basically let them lead that conversation, so then from there they can send them to the resources that they need.”

House Bill 404 has cleared the house and awaits approval in the senate. If approved the law will go into effect on September 1, 2021. Click here to follow the status of the bill.

