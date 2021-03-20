Consol picks up win over Rudder
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday afternoon, the A&M Consolidated softball team beat Rudder 10-0 in six innings to pick up a district win.
Raegan Johnson pitched 6 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out 11.
The Tigers put up four runs in the third inning on RBI singles from Savannah Coleman and Leah Becerra.
Quinn Zaragoza went 3-4 on the day.
The Tigers improve to 2-2 in district play. Rudder falls to 0-4.
