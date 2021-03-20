Local church hosts free clothing giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Living Way Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bryan hosted its 4th annual clothing giveaway event Saturday. Individuals were able to fill up a bag with clothing of their choosing. A large variety of gently used clothing was available in all sizes, from infants to adults for both men and women.

Steve Rockhill, the senior pastor, says this was the church’s way of showing the love of Christ in action.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to be able to serve the community and really just show the love of Christ Jesus our Lord,” said Rockhill.

Doors open tomorrow at 9 AM. Looking forward to seeing y'all. Posted by Living Way Reformed Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 19, 2021

Rockhill says over 80 individuals were served today. He says the giveaway was more than just about clothing. This was also an opportunity to minister to the community.

“They go in, and they shop, and as they come out, we try and catch them and just have an opportunity to pray for folks,” said Rockhill. “Folks asking for prayer request and just having that time to really pray and just send them with a blessing of the Lord as they go forth throughout the rest of the day.”

HAPPENING NOW: The Living Way Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bryan is hosting their 4th annual clothing giveaway. From now until 1 p.m., you can stop by and pick out gently used clothing covering all sizes, infant to adult. Story tonight on @KBTXNews after #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ot1l8G5jph — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.