Local church hosts free clothing giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Living Way Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bryan hosted its 4th annual clothing giveaway event Saturday. Individuals were able to fill up a bag with clothing of their choosing. A large variety of gently used clothing was available in all sizes, from infants to adults for both men and women.
Steve Rockhill, the senior pastor, says this was the church’s way of showing the love of Christ in action.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to be able to serve the community and really just show the love of Christ Jesus our Lord,” said Rockhill.
Rockhill says over 80 individuals were served today. He says the giveaway was more than just about clothing. This was also an opportunity to minister to the community.
“They go in, and they shop, and as they come out, we try and catch them and just have an opportunity to pray for folks,” said Rockhill. “Folks asking for prayer request and just having that time to really pray and just send them with a blessing of the Lord as they go forth throughout the rest of the day.”
