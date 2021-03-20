Advertisement

Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - More than 1.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, according the Transportation Security Administration.

That represents the biggest day for air travel in more than a year, with the previous record achieved the day before.

This new high also represents a ninth straight day of more than a million daily passengers. This week is typically a popular time for travel since some schools are on spring break.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel.

The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
