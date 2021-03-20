Advertisement

Soak up the sun Sunday! Rain chances move in next week

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
It’ll be another chilly start Sunday morning as overnight lows head for the low 40s. The second half of the weekend consists of plenty of sunshine with a few clouds drifting through from time to time. Daytime highs top off on a seasonable note -- in the low 70s by the afternoon hours.

Soak it up while it’s here! As high pressure moves east into the beginning of next week, our friend Gulf moisture filters back into the area. The cloud cover increases as thermometers climb into the 70s by the afternoons after starting the mornings off in the 50s. Rain and storm chances move back into the forecast as a series of weather makers make a run for the Brazos Valley. Isolated showers will be possible Monday as the first disturbance approaches from the west. Rain chances increase Monday night/early Tuesday morning ahead of a second weather maker that moves in Wednesday into Thursday. The whole week won’t be a washout, but is looking to be more of an unsettled one. Keep checking back!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers. High: 74. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

