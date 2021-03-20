Advertisement

Softball Opens Southeastern Conference Play at No. 12 LSU

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M softball opens Southeastern Conference play, as the Aggies take on No. 12 LSU for a three-game series beginning Saturday at Tiger Park.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 6 p.m. start on SEC Network+, while Sunday and Monday’s games will be on SEC Network at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Mark Neely and Michele Smith on the call.

The Maroon & White are coming off a 5-1 victory over McNeese to pick up their ninth consecutive win. Makinzy Herzog threw her first career no-hitter, while recording nine strikeouts to pick up her seventh win of the season. The junior also extended her hit streak to six and holds a .382 batting average.

Texas A&M enters the series with a 19-3 overall record and is led offensively by Haley Lee who tops the team with a .450 batting average and leads the team in home runs with 10. The Aggies are first in the SEC in shutouts, doubles and walks, while ranking second nationally in all three categories. Seven Aggies are in double figures in RBI, led by Herzog with 21.

The pitching staff has been dominant in the circle, recording 11 shutouts on the year. Herzog and Kelsey Broadus are tied for second in the SEC in saves and rank fourth and fifth in ERA. Senior Kayla Poynter is currently 5-0 with freshman Grace Uribe registering four wins in her rookie season.

LSU comes into the series with a 16-7 (2-1 SEC) record and are led in the batter’s box by Aliyah Andrews and Taylor Pleasants. Andrews tops the team with a .382 average and has added two home runs and seven RBI. Pleasants powers the offense with 24 RBI, while tallying five home runs. Shelbi Sunseri holds a 4-2 ledger in the circle with a 1.02 ERA.

The Tigers lead the overall series 11-14 and hold a 3-6 record in Baton Rouge.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

