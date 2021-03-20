Texas A&M Volleyball Falls to Missouri in Three Sets

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped a 3-0 match to Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies fell to 9-6 this year while the Tigers improved to 12-7 on the season. The two teams are scheduled for a rematch Saturday games at 6 p.m. (CT) on SEC Network+.

The two teams settled into a back and forth affair to open the first set, seeing eight ties and two lead changes through the match’s first 20 points at which point the Tigers led 11-9. Afterwards, Missouri took control of the set with a 14-5 run to close it out, 25-14.

Missouri controlled the second set from the first serve, racing out to a 12-4 lead that they would not relinquish in the frame. The Tigers went on to win the second set, 25-14, as the Aggies were limited to just a .133 hit percentage.

In the final set, the two teams played to a stalemate through the first 10 points, but the Tigers pulled away with a 6-0 run to take a 17-8 lead en route to a 25-19 third set win.

Texas A&M is 31-18 all-time against Missouri and 10-13 in Columbia.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“Adversity sparks growth. We have a lot to learn from tonight and I’m excited that we have the opportunity to play again tomorrow. We talk all the time about ‘it is your response.’ So we need to do some soul searching tonight and come back ready to play tomorrow. It comes down to competing against every opponent, every match and to take advantage of the opportunity to compete”