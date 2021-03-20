Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball reacts to NCAA Tournament amenities

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is set to begin on Sunday at several locations in the San Antonio area. Texas A&M along with several other programs pointed out the disparity between amenities at the Men’s and Women’s Tournament sites.

A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork tweet out a video by an Aggie staffer on Thursday noting how little was provided by the NCAA to the women’s teams to workout and train during their stay in the “bubble” in San Antonio.

The NCAA VP of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman released a statement to which Ross Bjork quote tweeted the video. “We are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment,” said Holzman.

On Friday, the Aggie women’s basketball team held a press conference via zoom previewing their first-round match-up with Troy. A&M Head Coach Gary Blair, along with some players chimed in on the lack of resourced provided by the NCAA.

”I just think it was surprising because people finally spoke up and exposed what was really happening what was going on but it’s been like that for years it’s not something new. I think it’s worse now because we are in a bubble,” said A&M Senior Forward N’dea Jones.

“These kids should feel more important. Everything here is done right, the protocol, the safety, everything’s perfect but I think they should have treated the young ladies a little bit better because our kids love to workout,” Blair said.

South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley also offered her thoughts on the situation via Twitter.

In response to the lack of equipment, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced via Twitter that the company will be providing “truckloads of fitness equipment” to the NCAA Women’s Tournament bubble in San Antonio.

No. 2 Texas A&M will play No. 15 Troy in the first round Monday at 5:00 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. That game will be televised on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
72 new COVID-19 cases, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’

Latest News

Kats end skid with walk-off win
Herzog’s No-Hitter Leads Softball to Ninth Straight Win
Herzog’s No-Hitter Leads Softball to Ninth Straight Win
Roddey twins perform well for Normangee Panthers at State Powerlifting Meet
Roddey twins perform well for Normangee Panthers at State Powerlifting Meet
Bond strikes out 6 as Tigers open up 19-5A play with sweep of Waller
Bond strikes out 6 as Tigers open up 19-5A play with sweep of Waller
Bryan softball picks up two wins on Friday
Bryan softball picks up two wins on Friday