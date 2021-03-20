Texas A&M Women’s Basketball reacts to NCAA Tournament amenities

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is set to begin on Sunday at several locations in the San Antonio area. Texas A&M along with several other programs pointed out the disparity between amenities at the Men’s and Women’s Tournament sites.

A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork tweet out a video by an Aggie staffer on Thursday noting how little was provided by the NCAA to the women’s teams to workout and train during their stay in the “bubble” in San Antonio.

Just got this from our staff as @AggieWBB begins to practice. I appreciate that @ncaawbb staff is working on a solution but this is unacceptable to begin with. No one in athletics would have thought this was appropriate if someone would have been consulted. We have to do better. https://t.co/5m4Vzle1iQ pic.twitter.com/f9uaF5S8s6 — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) March 19, 2021

The NCAA VP of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman released a statement to which Ross Bjork quote tweeted the video. “We are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment,” said Holzman.

On Friday, the Aggie women’s basketball team held a press conference via zoom previewing their first-round match-up with Troy. A&M Head Coach Gary Blair, along with some players chimed in on the lack of resourced provided by the NCAA.

”I just think it was surprising because people finally spoke up and exposed what was really happening what was going on but it’s been like that for years it’s not something new. I think it’s worse now because we are in a bubble,” said A&M Senior Forward N’dea Jones.

“These kids should feel more important. Everything here is done right, the protocol, the safety, everything’s perfect but I think they should have treated the young ladies a little bit better because our kids love to workout,” Blair said.

South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley also offered her thoughts on the situation via Twitter.

In response to the lack of equipment, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced via Twitter that the company will be providing “truckloads of fitness equipment” to the NCAA Women’s Tournament bubble in San Antonio.

@NCAA Our teammates have worked quickly to get truckloads of fitness equipment ready to send to the women’s @ncaawbb @marchmadness bubble – we are standing by to deliver it and have your facility outfitted within hours! Let’s make this happen. pic.twitter.com/6QJJjrrDgx — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) March 19, 2021

No. 2 Texas A&M will play No. 15 Troy in the first round Monday at 5:00 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. That game will be televised on ESPN 2.

