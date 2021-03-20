Three Aggies Earn All-America Honors on Day Three at NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three Aggies earned All-America honors to highlight the third day of competition at the Women’s Swimming & Diving NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Senior Charlye Campbell earned her second All-America honor of the week on the 3-meter board. The reigning 3-meter SEC Champion posted a score of 343.30 to take seventh. The last time the Aggies had a diver finish in the top eight on both springboards was when national champion Jaele Patrick did so at the 2012 NCAA Championships. Junior transfer Aimee Wilson posted a top-25 score of 289.35.

In her NCAA Championships final debut, freshman Chloe Stepanek took fourth in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.82. Senior Camryn Toney swam a season-best time in the 400 IM during prelims and went on to lower her personal best in finals with a time of 4:06.30, earning honorable mention All-America honors.

In prelims, junior Kylie Powers and freshman Alaya Smith posted top-40 finishes in the 100 breast with times of 1:00.23 and 1:00.67, respectively. In the 400 IM, junior Caroline Theil swam a career-best time of 4:10.25 to earn 19th and senior Jing Wen Quah placed 20th with a time of 4:10.49. Junior Danielle Hepler finished 33rd in the 200 free (1:47.13) and senior Kara Eisenmann clocked in at 53.33 in the 100 back.

Top Finishes

400 IM – Camryn Toney – 4:06.30

100 Fly – Taylor Pike – 52.22

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:43.82

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:00.23

100 Back – Kara Eisenmann – 53.33

Meet Details

Saturday March 20th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: Platform Diving - Results | Watch