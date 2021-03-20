Volunteers clean and restore historic Canaan Cemetery in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Come and Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized a day of service to clean the historic Canaan Cemetery in Bryan on Saturday.

According to the organization’s website, the Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Volunteers from the community, Texas A&M University, and even family members from as far as Dallas, TX, picked up trash, pulled weeds, cut and removed downed tree limbs, and much more.

The Canaan cemetery is said to be the final resting place for the largely African American farming community of Canaan, including prominent black farmers and Powell Harvey, the first elected Black Brazos County Constable. According to an obituary posting from May 14, 1930, Powell was a constable in precinct No.5 for many years.

“He held the confidence of all, both white and black, by being a faithful and efficient officer of the law,” the obituary said.

Raschelle Black with the Daughters of the American Revolution says this project was a way to honor the families of those laid to rest at the cemetery while carrying out their mission to preserve history.

“Our focus is the veterans and helping the family of veterans as well as documenting the history and doing the historical preservation,” said Black.

Black says the cemetery was in terrible condition, so something had to be done.

“The property was completely overgrown. It just broke my heart,” said Black. “We wanted to just come and clean it up, give the respect the family deserves. There’s about 30 veterans that we’ve identified so far buried in this cemetery, so we wanted to do this for their families.”

Mikado Hinson, a college station resident, found out about the cleanup from a friend at Texas A&M. He says he wanted to use this opportunity to spend time with his son while teaching him the history of the community.

“This is an important part of history, the Canaan Cemetery, the families represented here, their loved ones deserve to be honored and recognized, and where they’re laid to rest needs to be preserved,” said Hinson. “I just felt that it was necessary for my son and I and some other friends to come out and serve. I believe that this is a forgotten part of our history. It’s important we come out and take part in amazing opportunities like this to serve.

Another cleanup event is scheduled for April 17th.

