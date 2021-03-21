Advertisement

Aggies Wrap Up NCAA Championships

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team placed 14th with 107.5 points through four days of action at the 2021 NCAA Championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Three Aggies were honored for top-eight finishes on the final night of competition. 

Senior Camryn Toney got finals started recording a personal-best time in the 1650 free, clocking in at 16:04.02 to finish seventh. Freshman Chloe Stepanek earned her second All-America honor of the week on day four, placing eighth in the 100 free with a time of 48.30. 

Senior Taylor Pike posted a personal-best time of 1:53.32 in the 200 fly prelims to win the final heat and went on to tie for fourth place in the A-final (1:53.42), earning All-America honors. Senior Jing Wen Quah competed in the consolation final of the 200 fly, finishing 11thwith a time of 1:54.41. 

In prelims, senior Kara Eisenmann finished as the top alternate in the 200 back with a personal-best time of 1:53.75. Junior Kylie Powers posted a time of 2:12.82 in the 200 breast and junior Danielle Helper took 27th (1:56.83) in the 200 fly. 

During the diving championship event, senior Charlye Campbell become the first Aggie since 2012 to finish in the top eight on both springboards. Campbell earned two All-America honors on the week on the 1- and 3-meter boards. Junior Aimee Wilson brought home honorable mention All-America honors for the first time in her career at the NCAA Championship meet with a 13th-place overall finish (289.05) on the 1-meter. 

Top Finishes

1650 Free – Camryn Toney – 16:04.02

200 Back – Kara Eisenmann – 1:53.75

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 48.30

200 Breast – Kylie Powers – 2:12.82

200 Fly – Taylor Pike – 1:53.42

Most Read

First responders on scene of a major accident Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Several people transported to area hospitals after major accident in Bryan
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Brazos County Health District has reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns

Latest News

Softball Takes Down No. 12 LSU, 2-1
Texas A&M Soccer
No. 12 Aggies Enrage the Cajuns with 2-0 Result
No. 12 Aggies Enrage the Cajuns with 2-0 Result
No. 12 Aggies Enrage the Cajuns with 2-0 Result
Consol picks up win over Rudder
Consol picks up win over Rudder