Aggies Wrap Up NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team placed 14th with 107.5 points through four days of action at the 2021 NCAA Championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Three Aggies were honored for top-eight finishes on the final night of competition.

Senior Camryn Toney got finals started recording a personal-best time in the 1650 free, clocking in at 16:04.02 to finish seventh. Freshman Chloe Stepanek earned her second All-America honor of the week on day four, placing eighth in the 100 free with a time of 48.30.

Senior Taylor Pike posted a personal-best time of 1:53.32 in the 200 fly prelims to win the final heat and went on to tie for fourth place in the A-final (1:53.42), earning All-America honors. Senior Jing Wen Quah competed in the consolation final of the 200 fly, finishing 11thwith a time of 1:54.41.

In prelims, senior Kara Eisenmann finished as the top alternate in the 200 back with a personal-best time of 1:53.75. Junior Kylie Powers posted a time of 2:12.82 in the 200 breast and junior Danielle Helper took 27th (1:56.83) in the 200 fly.

During the diving championship event, senior Charlye Campbell become the first Aggie since 2012 to finish in the top eight on both springboards. Campbell earned two All-America honors on the week on the 1- and 3-meter boards. Junior Aimee Wilson brought home honorable mention All-America honors for the first time in her career at the NCAA Championship meet with a 13th-place overall finish (289.05) on the 1-meter.

Top Finishes

1650 Free – Camryn Toney – 16:04.02

200 Back – Kara Eisenmann – 1:53.75

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 48.30

200 Breast – Kylie Powers – 2:12.82

200 Fly – Taylor Pike – 1:53.42