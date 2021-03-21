Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The missing 16-year-old girl in the Amber alert issued by Waco PD has been located and is safe.

Police say the investigation into the events of her brief disappearance are still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.

The missing girl, 16-year-old Alejandra Castro, is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.

She described is as a white girl with brown eyes and black hair.

She weighs around 140 pounds and is 5′5″.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, Ariat Jacket with Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

Castro was last seen at South 20th St and Connor Ave, Waco, TX at 01:25 AM on Sunday morning.

Waco Police has a last ping on her cell phone around 9:45 a.m. in the North Waco area.

Authorities also confirmed she was last seen with a 21-year-old.

Waco ISD has also confirmed that Castro is a University High School student.

Call (254) 750-7596 to report information to Waco Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.