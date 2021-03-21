Advertisement

Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.(DPS)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The missing 16-year-old girl in the Amber alert issued by Waco PD has been located and is safe.

Police say the investigation into the events of her brief disappearance are still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.

The missing girl, 16-year-old Alejandra Castro, is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.

She described is as a white girl with brown eyes and black hair.

She weighs around 140 pounds and is 5′5″.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, Ariat Jacket with Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

Castro was last seen at South 20th St and Connor Ave, Waco, TX at 01:25 AM on Sunday morning.

Waco Police has a last ping on her cell phone around 9:45 a.m. in the North Waco area.

Authorities also confirmed she was last seen with a 21-year-old.

Waco ISD has also confirmed that Castro is a University High School student.

Call (254) 750-7596 to report information to Waco Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a major accident Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Several people transported to area hospitals after major accident in Bryan
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Brazos County Health District has reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns

Latest News

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Bryan police investigating overnight shooting in downtown
Police say Maricruz Casas was last seen walking early Saturday morning in the area of Texas...
College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old