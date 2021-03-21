Bryan police investigating overnight shooting in downtown
Two people were injured
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting overnight in downtown.
According to a tweet sent out by the department, the shooting happened on North Bryan Avenue. Officers arriving on scene found two people injured. One of them had serious injuries, according to police.
Bryan police have yet to identify a suspect. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
