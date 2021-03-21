Bryan police investigating overnight shooting in downtown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting overnight in downtown.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, the shooting happened on North Bryan Avenue. Officers arriving on scene found two people injured. One of them had serious injuries, according to police.

Bryan police have yet to identify a suspect. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

⚠️ On 03/21/21 at 1:25 am, officers responded to the 400 block of N Bryan for a report of shots fired. Two victims were located. One victim had minor injuries and one victim had serious injuries. Suspect info unknown. Investigation ongoing. If you have any info contact Bryan PD. pic.twitter.com/9vOLuxT8Xp — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 21, 2021

