College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old
Police say Maricruz Casas was last seen walking early Saturday morning in the area of Texas Ave. and University Drive.
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police on Sunday morning issued a missing person report to the public as they continue searching for Maricruz Casas.
The 18-year-old was last seen walking near University Drive and Texas Avenue Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
Casas is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair with blond tips.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.
