College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old

By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police on Sunday morning issued a missing person report to the public as they continue searching for Maricruz Casas.

The 18-year-old was last seen walking near University Drive and Texas Avenue Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m., according to police.

Casas is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair with blond tips.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

