Hearne foster home hosts BBQ with donated food from grocery store shopping spree

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Lean on Me Family foster home in Robertson County hosted a family & friends barbeque after Tyquez Tindle donated all the food he could gather in a grocery store shopping spree to the foster home.

Earlier in the week, Tindle, won the Crossroads Nursing and Rehabilitation employee raffle for a grocery shopping spree, giving him the opportunity to grab all the food he could in three minutes at no cost. Instead of keeping the food for himself, Tindle donated it to the foster home.

On Saturday, Tindle and the boys were able to enjoy Tindle’s efforts from earlier in the week with a BBQ. At East Side Park, the boys were able to enjoy the food and play outdoors with Tindle and Peyton LaBauve, another employee from Crossroads Nursing and Rehabilitation.

