Advertisement

NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a major accident Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Several people transported to area hospitals after major accident in Bryan
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Brazos County Health District has reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns

Latest News

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general