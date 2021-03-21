Rain and thunderstorms expected Monday night

What a gorgeous weekend to get out and soak in some sunshine! Cloud cover it on the increase tonight leaving Monday looking like a Monday -- generally overcast and a bit gloomy. A stout south wind turns on, blowing 15-25mph, with gusts upwards of 30mph at times. That wind will shuttle in Gulf moisture to feed a shot at rain and thunderstorms late Monday evening and overnight. While the whole area will not be touched, clusters of rainy, rumbly weather is expected to drift in and move through between 10pm Monday and 4am Tuesday. Those that find themselves under noisy nighttime rain could collect anywhere from 1/4″ to 3/4″, with isolated 1″ totals under stronger storms. Speaking of: the overall severe risk is low, but an isolated strong-to-briefly severe storm is not completely ruled out. Wind in excess of 40mph and pea size hail would be the concern if it materializes.

Tuesday brings sunshine and highs near 80°. A quick turn-around back to overcast skies once again brings up the odds for rain and storms to move across the Brazos Valley in rounds Wednesday and Thursday. Should storms fire up Wednesday, the chance is for that to happen comes by afternoon. Again, a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out, with strong wind being of the greatest concern. After a potential round of rain passes through Thursday morning, a quieter weather pattern is expected to take us out of the week and into the last weekend of March.

Sunday Night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. High: 74. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm. Low: 56. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

