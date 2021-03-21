Several people transported to area hospitals after major accident in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway is back open after five people have been transported to area hospitals after a major accident Saturday evening on Northbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas 6 Frontage Road.

Bryan Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in an accident that sent five people to two area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after one of the vehicles disregarded a red light.

First responders said they had to free one person from a truck using the Jaws of Life.

Additionally, one of the vehicles did catch fire during the accident but was extinguished before authorities arrived on the scene, according to Bryan Fire.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

