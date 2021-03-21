Advertisement

Several people transported to area hospitals after major accident in Bryan

First responders on scene of a major accident Harvey Mitchell Parkway
First responders on scene of a major accident Harvey Mitchell Parkway(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway is back open after five people have been transported to area hospitals after a major accident Saturday evening on Northbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas 6 Frontage Road.

Bryan Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in an accident that sent five people to two area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after one of the vehicles disregarded a red light.

First responders said they had to free one person from a truck using the Jaws of Life.

Additionally, one of the vehicles did catch fire during the accident but was extinguished before authorities arrived on the scene, according to Bryan Fire.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Brazos County Health District has reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns

Latest News

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Police say Maricruz Casas was last seen walking early Saturday morning in the area of Texas...
College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe
Tyquez and the Lean on Me Family boys playing in the park after their BBQ
Hearne foster home hosts BBQ with donated food from grocery store shopping spree