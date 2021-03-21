Texas A&M Volleyball Falls in Five at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped a 3-2 match to Missouri Saturday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies fell to 9-7 this year while the Tigers improved to 13-7 on the season.

Sophomore Lauren Davis and junior Mallory Talbert and paced the Aggies with 15 and 14 kills respectively. The 15 kills for Davis marked a team-best ninth time this season and 20th career time the Orlando, Fla. native reached double figures. Talbert posted a season-high .458 hitting percentage while matching her career-high of 14 kills. A&M senior Camille Connor posted a season-low 17 assists in Friday’s defeat at Missouri, but rebounded to top that number midway through the second set Saturday night as she posted 44 assists, the 14th time this season she has topped 30 assists in a match.

The two teams settled into a back-and-forth match from the opening serve on Saturday night, the first set saw 12 ties and five lead changes before the Aggies pulled away with a 25-22 win in set one. The A&M middle blockers, London Austin-Roark and Mallory Talbert, combined to hit .889 in the first set with eight kills.

The second frame turned into a series of runs by each team, both teams had multiple runs of 4-0 or better in the set. Missouri took control of the set with a late run before claiming the frame 25-19.

In set four, the Tigers utilized a 9-0 run when the two teams were tied at 10-10 to go on to win 25-17 and take a 2-1 set advantage.

Missouri appeared to take control of the fourth set, up 14-11, but the Aggies utilized a late 7-2 run to retake the lead as they won the set 25-22 and forced a deciding fifth set. Lauren Davis paced the Aggies with a set-high seven kills in the fourth set, while sophomore Ciera Hecht and Austin-Roark chipped in three apiece. Junior Camryn Ennis added a pair of services aces in the set, marking a season-high with two on the night.

The Tigers took an early 6-3 lead in the fifth set and the Aggies nearly erased the lead a few points later, but the Maroon & White were unable to get within striking distance as they fell 15-11 in the final set.

Texas A&M is 31-19 all-time against Missouri and 10-14 in Columbia.

The Aggies return home to host No. 7 Florida Wednesday and Florida at Reed Arena, first serve for both matches is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) and will be aired on SEC Network+.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“Our response was being more disciplined on the court. We locked into the game plan. We executed defensively much better. We were able to do more offensively, because our passing was there. Tonight’s match came down to small ball, so we just needed to be cleaner with some little plays. We are proud to see the team respond and lock back in, but we have to finish when it comes down to it, especially on the road. We have things to work on for sure, but we have to refocus and we get to go back home and play a good Florida team to finish out the season.”