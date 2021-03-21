The Easter Bunny makes an early visit to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Easter Bunny was at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan Saturday afternoon as part of a socially distant and COVID-safe event hosted by The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department.

This year the Parks and Recreation Department was unable to partner with the Bryan Police Department for their annual Bunny Easter Egg Hunt, so the city came up with another way to celebrate safely, according to Gwynne Shillings, the events coordinator for the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department.

Instead, an Easter-themed scene was set up on the stage in the Palace Theater. Anyone could get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, including pets!

Shillings said the event had a good response from the community.

“People were thrilled coming out here today,” said Shillings. “We’re getting a lot of passerbys just coming and going ‘Wow! This is really neat!’”

In addition to the photo, participants even got a frame to treasure the memory.

“It’s really uplifting to people and when they leave they get a little picture frame, so they have a memory to take with them,” said Shillings.

