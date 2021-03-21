Women’s Basketball Awaits First Round of NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN – No. 2 seed Texas A&M women’s basketball prepares for the NCAA Tournament on the eve of its first round matchup against No. 15 seed Troy at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at the Frank Erwin Center.

Monday’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on ESPN2, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

The Aggies are the No. 2 seed for the fifth time in program history, making their 17th appearance in the big dance. A&M is one of five teams to have made 15-consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, and one of six programs led by a national championship winning coach. In opening rounds, the Maroon & White is 13-3, while holding a 27-15 record all-time in the tournament.

The Aggies are led by N’dea Jones and Aaliyah Wilson, who garnered Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America honors, becoming the 19th and 20th AP All-Americans in program history. Jones is the Maroon & White’s all-time leader in double-doubles (41) and rebounds (1,026). She earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team recognition for the second time in her career, and is averaging a double-double with 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Wilson leads the team in points per game (12.6), steals (45) and block (21), while garnering an All-SEC Second Team selection this season.

Troy is the champion of the Sun Belt Conference and boasts a 22-5 record. The Trojans are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2017. Troy is the third-highest scoring team in the country, recording 86.2 points per game. The Trojans are led by Alexus Dye who is averaging 16.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest.

Tickets to the first round matchup are limited to team personnel and team guests. Ticket information for later rounds can be found here. The entirety of the tournament is set to be held in the San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin areas, with the Sweet Sixteen and on taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase personalized cutouts that will be placed in the Alamodome for the Final Four. All proceeds will go to the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the San Antonio Food Bank. For purchasing information please click here.

