Women’s Golf Concludes Liz Murphey

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golf tied for the second-lowest final round at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course on Sunday.

“It was nice to see our team play better today and manage similar conditions from yesterday,” Head coach Andrea Gaston said. “One day doesn’t make a tournament, but it shows our team that we can compete with the better teams. Now we need to build some momentum and prepare for another difficult track in a couple of weeks at LSU. Hopefully this will give our team some confidence.”

Texas A&M finished 16th in the team leaderboards, posting the second-lowest score of any team in the third round with a 9-over 297. The Aggies sank nine birdies as a team and parred 57 holes in the final day.

Courtney Dow (77-76-72—225) recorded her second top-30 finish this year, ending the tournament tied for 26th. The senior carded 12 pars and sank three birdies.

Ava Schwienteck (77-84-74—235) went 2-over 74 in round three, holing 12 pars and finishing tied for 60th.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77-79-81—237) and Brooke Tyree (77-86-75—238) ended the tournament in 68th and 75th, respectively. Amber Park (82-83-76—241) ranked tied for 80th in the player leaderboards.

The Aggies take a two week break from competition, returning to the course April 6-7 at the Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

PlaceTeamR1R2R3
16Texas A&M308322297
T26Courtney Dow77 (+5)76 (+4)72 (E)
T60Ava Schwienteck77 (+5)84 (+12)74 (+2)
T68Blanca Fernández García-Poggio77 (+5)79 (+7)81 (+9)
T75Brooke Tyree77 (+5)86 (+14)75 (+3)
T80Amber Park82 (+10)83 (+11)76 (+4)

