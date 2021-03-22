16 Brazos County COVID-19 hospitalizations, 910 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 78 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 910 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 226 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,559 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

68 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,843 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 97 active probable cases and there have been 3,746 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,695. There have been 204,288 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 88 percent.

Currently, there are 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 578 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 73 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 50 1,967 1,883 34 7,684 3,461 Brazos 910 18,695 17,559 226 44,830 19,738 Burleson 64 2,278 2,176 38 3,767 1,908 Grimes 63 3,494 3,365 66 5,239 2,308 Houston 54 1,581 1,480 47 4,211 1,921 Lee 64 2,090 1,989 37 3,103 1,205 Leon 30 1,574 1,503 41 2,596 1,010 Madison 28 1,913 1,858 27 1,669 823 Milam 21 2,401 2,380 44 4,968 2,283 Montgomery 2,220 48,064 24,868 262 96,423 54,775 Robertson 25 2,043 1,979 39 3,143 1,520 San Jacinto 194 1,117 891 32 4,277 2,173 Trinity 72 704 609 23 2,755 1,839 Walker 60 8,500 8,318 122 10,134 4,474 Waller 134 3,754 3,575 45 6,697 3,925 Washington 100 3,773 3,587 86 7,446 5,361

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 11 new cases and 193 active cases on March. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 3,565 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 22, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 106,471 active cases and 2,588,871 recoveries. There have been 2,745,161 total cases reported and 24,818,816 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 46,413 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 6,275,169 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,148,130 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,614,705 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 369,185 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 21 at 12:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.