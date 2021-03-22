Brazos Valley Chapter National Association of Social Workers announce 2021 award recipients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Association of Social Workers Brazos Valley Chapter is excited to announce its annual awards for 2021. Awards are selected by the membership and provided during Social Work Appreciation Month. The awards will be presented at Messina Hof on March 23, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

The following information was provided to KBTX by the association:

Social Worker of the Year: Lesa Johnson, LMSW

Lesa Johnson, LMSW hails from the Piney Woods of East Texas. She graduated from Sam Houston State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and further persisted by earning a Master of Social Work from the University of Houston. Lesa’s dedication and commitment is evidenced by the numerous clients she has assisted throughout the years. Lesa is highly regarded for her ability to procure resources, provide mental health interventions and ensure that she honors the right to self-determination for each client. In her free time, Lesa can be found traveling to lands both near and far, enjoying the company of her family and friends or crafting. NASW-BV is proud to have Ms. Johnson as a tireless advocate and honored to present her with the Social Worker of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bradley Bogdan, LCSW-S

Bradley Bogdan, LCSW-S, is a licensed clinical social worker with a wide depth of experience. Bradley graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science, Human Development, 2010. After graduating with his master’s of social work (MSW) from Boise State University, he worked with a homelessness program focused on chronically mentally and physically disabled veterans as well as serving as an executive director at an inpatient substance use disorder recovery facility. After moving to Texas, he worked in child and adolescent mental health for the MHMRA of Brazos Valley. Mr. Bogdan joined the Texas A&M College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry in February 2019.

Media Award: Kenny Wiley

Kenny Wiley has been a reporter at the Bryan-College Station Eagle newspaper since June 2018. He covers a variety of topics, including county government, public health, and community engagement. Kenny, 32, was born in Houston and raised in Denver’s suburbs, and is a 2011 graduate of the University of Missouri. He’s an avid reader who loves ultimate frisbee, women’s basketball, football, and baseball. Kenny is an active member of Friends Congregational Church - UCC in College Station, and when it’s nice out, can often be found riding his bike around BCS or playing ultimate frisbee. Kenny has demonstrated a dedication to social justice, mental health, and ensuring that all populations are represented. He works hard to find not only experts to interview but people from all walks of life. NASW-BV is proud to have Mr. Wiley as an advocate and honor to present him with the 2021 Media Award.

Public Citizen of the Year: Anjuli “A. J.” Reynold

Anjuli “A.J.” Renold serves as the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter. In 2021, A. J. has been instrumental in organizing and heading operations for the Covid-19 Vaccination Hub in Brazos County. To date, thousands have been vaccinated under her watchful eye. The mission of the American Red Cross is to alleviate human suffering in the face of disaster by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Ms. Renold has been with the Red Cross since December 2019. Prior to her current position, Ms. Renold spent 10 years as an advocate for children with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) as an Executive Director at Voices for Children, CASA of the Brazos Valley, and Director of Family Engagement at CASA of Travis County. Ms. Renold currently serves as President-Elect of Bryan Rotary, Treasurer of the First Presbyterian Children’s Center Ministry, Treasurer of Boy Scout Troup 976, board member of Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas Bryan, and the Bryan ISD Superintendent Advisory Council. Ms. Renold currently also serves as the Deputy Representative to the Veteran’s Affairs Voluntary Service for Temple and Waco area VA hospitals. She is a member of the Texas A&M Class of ’02 and received a master’s degree from the University of North Texas in 2009. Ms. Renold is a proud mother of two sons, ages 13 and 14. As a mother, a non-profit executive, an active community member, a child advocate and now a disaster relief worker, Ms. Renold is passionate about helping others, especially those who are disproportionately affected by adversity. Be it child welfare, family cycles of disparity, systematic inequalities, lack of access to healthcare and nourishment, or the effects of natural disasters that cripple communities, Ms. Renold is committed to actively pursuing solutions to social problems that improve and sustain equitable and resilient communities.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.