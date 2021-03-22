Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- This is a current count of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in the Brazos Valley. Brazos County Health District releases daily COVID-19 updates for the county. Information used for the Brazos Valley can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboards.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley and Texas:
- Brazos County Health District Dashboard
- State COVID-19 Dashboard
- State Vaccine Dashboard
- State Hospitalization Dashboard
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.