Changes ahead: Gusty wind Monday leads to an overnight storm chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weekend was a good one for the Brazos Valley. Ample sunshine to get out and soak up. Clouds rush back in Sunday night as we turn a casual weekend into an unsettled weather pattern through much of the upcoming week.

CLOUDS AND WIND

Monday is expected to be a generally cloudy one for the Brazos Valley. Morning temperatures run about 10° “warmer” than Sunday as the sun comes up to low and mid-50s. Afternoon highs are on par with their 24-hour earlier counterparts, topping the low 70s by end of day.

A strong south wind is expected to turn on and blow through at 15-25mph as an area of low pressure deepens (aka strengthens) over the Texas Panhandle. While not constant, gusts to 30mph are possible through the afternoon and early evening hours. That wind will increase the amount of Gulf moisture in place to feed rain and thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley, Southwest, and Central Texas.

Strong-to-severe storms are expected in North and Central Texas Monday afternoon & evening. (KBTX)

OVERNIGHT RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS: MONDAY - PRE-SUNRISE TUESDAY

A window for noisy, rainy conditions will open in the Brazos Valley by 9-10pm Monday. This will be very much dependent on how storms form and move through Central and North Central Texas Monday evening. Scattered rain from around San Antonio and areas southwest of the Brazos Valley may attempt to hold together to reach the Brazos Valley after 12am Tuesday.

While the overall potential for severe weather is low locally, strong storms capable of wind in excess of 40mph, pea-size hail, and frequent lightning / thunder will need to be monitored.

Below is an early take on what the radar could look like through the pre-sunrise hours of Tuesday morning:

An early take on what the radar could look like, as seen from the data available Sunday evening. (KBTX)

Rainfall totals will be widely uneven, with some missing out and remaining dry. Generally, those that do collect rain have the opportunity to find 0.25″ - 0.75″ in the rain gauge by sunrise Tuesday. Stronger storms could deposit a quick 1″+ in localized areas. There is no concern for flooding Monday night.

COMPLETE DETAILS ON WHAT TO EXPECT AND WE KNOW AS OF SUNDAY NIGHT CAN BE FOUND IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

WEDNESDAY: NEXT STORM CHANCE

Wednesday will be the next chance for rain and thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley. This is a setup that needs a watchful eye over the coming days. The potential for thunderstorms is not an absolute, due to the nature of the atmosphere and limiting factors that could keep development at bay through the afternoon hours. However, should a storm manage to form, the ingredients are forecast to be available to create a severe potential. All types of severe weather would need to be monitored for, should development occur, with damaging wind and large hail being of the greatest concern. More to come as details become available over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesday is a day to work on when it comes to storms & isolated severe storm chances. For the Brazos Valley: it comes down to the lid on the atmosphere holding



Below: odds for at least 1 severe weather report w/in 70mi of a point, calculated from prior, similar weather events pic.twitter.com/mh6nHo71NJ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.