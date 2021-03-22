College Station Fire Department Vaccination Strike Team hosts special shot clinic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Firefighters are taking extra COVID vaccines to targeted groups in the community Monday.

Their new Vaccination Strike Team was at Central Church giving the first COVID vaccine doses to area church staff and volunteers who work in children’s ministry.

217 doses were given at the special clinic.

People from churches across the area received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine including Central Church’s Lead Pastor, Phillip Bethancourt.

“It’s just a great experience to host volunteers and staff from churches around the area to help give them the vaccine so that they can serve our pre-school kids, students and our special needs people in our community,” said Bethancourt.

Churches including his have seen their own challenges during the pandemic.

”Our church was able to reopen back in June and open our kids space in August, but even then we had some of our workers who were unwilling to come back for safety concerns, and so the vaccine now being able to be administered to many of them is going to open the door for more and more of them to serve and be a blessing to the kids in our community,” said Bethancourt.

“What we’ve been trying to do, the Vaccination Strike Team, is to take those extra doses, take them out away from the hub and to specifically use them for different target groups in the community and so we’ve be able to do essential workers, we helped with some of the school teacher vaccinations as well,” said Chief Richard Mann of the College Station Fire Department.

With childcare falling under the 1B category, Chief Mann says things are headed in the right direction.

”We’re just trying to do everything we can between the hub and between the vaccination strike team to get as many shots in arms as possible,” Mann added.

“We’re just excited to open this door to many of them,” said Bethancourt.

The fire department’s strike team is hoping to host more events like this soon. They are looking at plans when more targeted groups become eligible for the vaccine.

