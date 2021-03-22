College Station PD investigating shooting at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police responded to a scene at an apartment complex near the intersection of Valley View Drive and Longmire Court Monday morning.

According to police, a man outside his apartment was hit by bullet fragments around 5:25 a.m. Police were alerted to the situation when the man showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tristen Lopez with CSPD said detectives are still trying to figure out what happened.

CSPD is asking that anyone who has information about the situation to call 979-764-3600.

