CSPD arrests man for DWI crash, evading police

Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police say they saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of Wellborn Rd. and it appeared to have just been involved in a car wreck.

The victim said the driver, Kristian Mitchell, 20, was in a blue four-door and left the scene. Police reports say Mitchell drove back around to the scene of the crash.

When officers tried to stop him, Mitchell took off at speeds over 80 mph down Wellborn Rd. He was later stopped along FM 2818.

Mitchell was charged with DWI, accident involving damage to a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.

