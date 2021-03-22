Local roofing company donates time and supplies to Bryan ISD CTE students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan CTE students were taught some new skills Tuesday with the help of Cr Systems and Aggieland Roofing.

President Rayne Knight says they were able to bring along one of the biggest manufacturing companies in the country to help with the lesson.

“We brought in Carlisle Manufacturing Company to bring in materials and their technical representatives to teach the kids a real-life roofing installation,” said Knight.

Knight says along with the installation, they talked with students about long-term employment and growth within the trade.

“We can show them how to start in the field. What they’re going to learn from the bottom, but we can also show them where they can get to and the kind of money they can make on the top end,” said Knight.

Students like Miguel Martinez say the hands-on experience is what he enjoys about the program.

“I never thought construction was going to be my thing until I started coming to this program. I actually started liking it because I gain so much experience,” said Martinez.

Construction Science teacher, John Templeton says the goal is to get students excited about opportunities after graduation.

“They can kind of deep dive in these areas. They can study them and see everything that goes into these building processes,” said Templeton. “That way they can make a decision on which trade industry or how they want to further their education in the construction industry.”

Knight says they’re willing to provide opportunities to the students if they’re interested.

“I’m seeing a lot of the ones who maybe want to pursue this and also getting a lot of names down so we can find out who’ll be available for an internship and longtime employment,” said Knight.

