New Waverly FD making house calls to vaccinate vulnerable residents

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the New Waverly Fire Department:

As we mark one year from the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Texas, New Waverly Firefighters are doing their part to hasten the recovery in their community and across Southeast Texas. Working with local Emergency Management Officials the NWFD has held a number of vaccine clinics at the Fire Station in New Waverly where residents can drive-thru in the safety and comfort of their cars. Firefighter EMTs and Paramedics have administered over 200 doses a day during the drive-thru clinics, and have visited schools and homes in an effort to make the Covid vaccine available to the community.

On Monday of this week, a team of Firefighters traveled to every NWISD campus to offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to School staff and then offered the remaining day’s allotment to residents at a drive-thru clinic at the New Waverly Fire Station. Meanwhile, Firefighters are continuing to schedule home visits in Walker County Emergency Services District #2, offering in-home vaccinations to vulnerable residents who cannot travel to a clinic site. This program was initiated by the NWFD in response to Governor Abbott’s call to provide access to the vaccine for homebound Texans. Senior citizens and disabled persons who reside within Walker County Emergency Services District #2 who cannot travel to a clinic site can schedule a home vaccination visit by calling the New Waverly Fire Department non-emergency number, 936-344-6911.

New Waverly Fire Chief Jacob Slott credits the success of the program to the New Waverly Firefighters working extra shifts to administer the vaccines and the tireless efforts of Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis as he works to improve vaccine access across the County.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.