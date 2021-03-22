Over 2,000 unclaimed appointment spots for COVID vaccine in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Brazos County Hub officials look to continue administering COVID-19 vaccines this week, they’re also looking to fill unreserved appointment spots.

The head of the Brazos County Vaccination Task Force Jim Stewart says as of Sunday morning, only 2,200 of first dose appointments have been filled out the available 5,000. Now, officials are in talks about opening the appointment slots to everyone.

This week, officials at the Brazos Center Hub are planning to administer the most vaccines they’ve given in a single week. The plan is to give 5,000 first doses and 7,000 second doses.

Because of February’s winter storm, they are still trying to play catch up.

“We had 3,000 doses allocated and we weren’t able to administer them obviously. So we carried them forward to the next week and then the next week we had 4,000 doses to administer, so we administered 7,000 doses after the storm. Well a month has gone by since that week after, so now people are due their second doses. So that’s why it’s such a large number,” Stewart said.

Last week, Stewart says 12 percent of the scheduled first and second dose appointments were a no-show. Even though it was spring break, Stewart says it’s still a big number of people not fulfilling their appointments.

“I think that they’re thinking that ‘Well, I’ll get around to it, I don’t have time next week, but I’ll get it the next week, or the week after that’,” Stewart said.

Stewart says they may start looking into a reminder system for those who sign up for their appointment to alert them once their vaccine appointment is near.

“It is problematic for us because the state gives us the 5,000 doses and expects us to administer them,” Stewart said.

Officials at the hub will make the decision whether or not to open the hub to everyone Monday morning if the appointments do not get claimed. However, residents still have to sign up for the vaccine. They cannot just show up to the hub.

Click here to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos Center hub.

