Aggies to host Rice Owls Tuesday at Olsen Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies enter the fray with an 11-game home win streak when they host the Rice Owls in a Tuesday contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m. The game is available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Mark Johnson (color analyst) on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets, and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the call.

The Maroon & White look to rebound from a weekend series loss at Florida.

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 5 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.2), No. 8 in Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (3.93) and No. 27 in ERA (3.20).

Will Frizzell is enjoying a monstrous start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 10 in the nation in Home Runs (4th - 8), Total Bases (5th - 59), as well as the top 50 in Hits (20th - 29), Runs (45th - 20), Walks (49th - 15) and Slugging Percentage (50th - .737).

The Maroon & White have met with Rice in 283 games previously, with the Aggies holding the all-time series lead 185-96-2. The Aggies first clashed with the Owls in 1914, culminating in an 11-11 tie. The two programs have met yearly since 1936, with the exception of missing a bout in 1973. The Aggies currently hold a four-game win streak against the Owls, while outscoring them 35-14. The last meeting between the teams came two days before COVID cancelled the remainder of the 2020 season. The Aggies recorded five doubles to power past Rice, 6-2, at Reckling Park.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (15-7) vs. RICE OWLS (10-9)Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 1.96) vs. #38 Garret Zaskoda (So., RHP, 1-1, 9.82)

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco & Scott Clendenin

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson & Mark Johnson

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M owns a 185-96-2 edge in the all-time series