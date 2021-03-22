Rainy and rumbly tonight, but Tuesday looks sunny and warm

A comfortable start here with temperatures in the 50s as you walk out the door this morning into a little humid conditions. The moisture in the air will contribute to mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of your Monday as temperatures climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon. A little breezy as winds blow in from the Southeast at 10-20 mph pumping in more moisture from the gulf. The moisture in the air is one ingredient that contributes to a higher rain chance overnight that allows for some scattered showers during the evening hours. The other ingredient is a boundary created by a front that rolls through the Brazos Valley in the middle of the night. The biggest threat is heavy rain and some loud rumbles, but the severe risk stays mainly to our north. The severe risk in the Brazos Valley remains low, but the chance of an isolated severe storm that brings pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph is not ruled out.

Behind the front, dry air and and sunny skies brings your high temperature in the 80s for your Tuesday. A quick turn-around back to overcast skies once again brings up the odds for rain and storms to move across the Brazos Valley in rounds Wednesday and Thursday. Should storms fire up Wednesday, the chance is for that to happen comes by afternoon. Again, a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out, with strong wind being of the greatest concern. After a potential round of rain passes through Thursday morning, a quieter weather pattern is expected to take us out of the week and into the last weekend of March.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. High: 74. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm. Low: 56. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasingly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

