Reason to Smile - March 22, 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Lindsey. She said the Kemp-Carver Elementary is thankful to everyone who donated cereal to our domino challenge.

They collected more than 1500 boxes and they were able to send each of their students home with boxes of cereal and activities to do over Spring Break.

