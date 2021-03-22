Advertisement

Reason to Smile - March 22, 2021

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Lindsey. She said the Kemp-Carver Elementary is thankful to everyone who donated cereal to our domino challenge.

They collected more than 1500 boxes and they were able to send each of their students home with boxes of cereal and activities to do over Spring Break.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

