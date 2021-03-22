Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch EXTENDED to include the entire Brazos Valley

Isolated instances of 50-60mph winds and half dollar sized hail possible
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:

Until 2am Tuesday: Milam • Robertson • Leon

Until 4am Tuesday: Lee • Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Montgomery • Walker • Waller • Grimes • Austin • Washington

Isolated instances of large hail and strong winds up to 50-60 mph+ will be a possibility as a line of storms moves across the Brazos Valley through early Tuesday.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

While the overall severe weather threat is low in the Brazos Valley, an isolated strong to briefly severe storm cannot be ruled out as activity tumbles south out of Central Texas. Should any storm become concerning, wind gusts 40 - 50mph+ and hail up to the size of pocket change would be the greatest impacts.

The estimated time of arrival for stormy weather in the Northern Brazos Valley falls between 10pm and midnight. If these storms can hold up against limiting factors in the atmosphere over the Brazos Valley, scattered rain, breezy wind, and frequent lightning/thunder are possible for the rest of the area through 5 to 6am Tuesday.

Current storm ETA as activity moves south through the Brazos Valley between midnight and...
Current storm ETA as activity moves south through the Brazos Valley between midnight and sunrise Tuesday.(KBTX)

Storm arrival time is estimated between 1am and 2am in Bryan-College Station and Brazos County.

Below are details from the Storm Prediction Center when the watch was issued:

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO HAVE WEATHER ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS SENT TO YOUR PHONE AS THEY ARE ISSUED

