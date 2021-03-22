Severe Thunderstorm Watch EXTENDED to include the entire Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:

Until 2am Tuesday: Milam • Robertson • Leon

Until 4am Tuesday: Lee • Burleson • Brazos • Madison • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Montgomery • Walker • Waller • Grimes • Austin • Washington

Isolated instances of large hail and strong winds up to 50-60 mph+ will be a possibility as a line of storms moves across the Brazos Valley through early Tuesday.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

While the overall severe weather threat is low in the Brazos Valley, an isolated strong to briefly severe storm cannot be ruled out as activity tumbles south out of Central Texas. Should any storm become concerning, wind gusts 40 - 50mph+ and hail up to the size of pocket change would be the greatest impacts.

The estimated time of arrival for stormy weather in the Northern Brazos Valley falls between 10pm and midnight. If these storms can hold up against limiting factors in the atmosphere over the Brazos Valley, scattered rain, breezy wind, and frequent lightning/thunder are possible for the rest of the area through 5 to 6am Tuesday.

Current storm ETA as activity moves south through the Brazos Valley between midnight and sunrise Tuesday. (KBTX)

Storm arrival time is estimated between 1am and 2am in Bryan-College Station and Brazos County.

Below are details from the Storm Prediction Center when the watch was issued:

A modest instability and strong shear environment will support isolated strong to severe thunderstorms across central into north-central Texas this evening. Some supercells will be possible particularly across central Texas, while a line of organizing storms may otherwise develop toward the I-35 corridor/north-central Texas including the Metroplex vicinity. Severe hail/wind will be the primary hazards, but a tornado risk cannot be entirely ruled as a low-level jet increases after sunset.

9pm PinPoint Radar / Overnight Storm Update: Line of storms has rapidly developed west of I-35 tonight. Locally, that puts the potential for noisy weather & a few strong storms in the area by 11pm - midnight. pic.twitter.com/V24XKRfb3D — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) March 23, 2021

Evening update from @NWSSPC:



• All of the Brazos Valley now falls under a 1/5 - Isolated - Risk for severe weather into the overnight hours

• Those along & north of Hwy 79 upgraded to a 2/5 Risk



Damaging wind, hail remain the main concerns closer to midnight locally pic.twitter.com/8YfOO8hqLa — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 23, 2021

