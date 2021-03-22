Softball’s 10-Game Win Streak Snapped at No. 12 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 12th ranked LSU Tigers scored all six of its runs with two outs to snap the Aggies’ 10-game win streak, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park. Texas A&M falls to 20-4 overall and 1-1 in SEC action with LSU improving to 17-8 and 3-2 in conference play.

LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri was a dual-threat, tossing a three-hitter in the circle, while striking out eight. She also delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

The Tigers tacked on another run in the first inning to hold a 3-0 lead, but the Aggies were able to get on the board with a RBI single by Haley Lee in the top of the third to pull within two.

LSU added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to increase its lead to 6-1, and the Tigers would secure the win and even the series.

Haley Lee finished the day 2-for-2, while freshman Rylen Wiggins went 1-for-2 with a single.

In the circle for the Maroon & White, Kayla Poynter (5-1) earned her sixth start of the season pitching the first five innings, scattering nine hits and striking out one. In her first SEC appearance, Grace Uribe tossed the final two innings for the Aggies.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Amanda Doyle singled up the middle. Shelbi Sunseri homered to left field. Raeleen Gutierrez doubled down the right field line. Ciara Briggs singled to right field and Gutierrez scored. LSU 3, A&M 0

T3 | Rylen Wiggins singled through the right side and then stole second. Bre Warren walked. Haley Lee ripped a single through the right side and Wiggins scored from second. LSU 3, A&M 1

B4 | Danieca Coffey singled to centerfield. Amanda Doyle and Shelbi Sunseri walked to load the bases. Raeleen Gutierrez reached on an A&M fielding error and Coffey scored. LSU 4, A&M 1

B5 | Ali Newland singled to first base and Taryn Antoine pinch ran for her. Danieca Coffey singled, advanced to second on an A&M error and Antoine moved to third. Aliyah Andrews reached on a fielder’s choice to first base and Antoine was out at home. Andrews stole second and Taylor Pleasants walked. Amanda Doyle singled to right field and both Coffey and Andrews scored. LSU 6, A&M 1

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 2-for-2, RBI

Rylen Wiggins| 1-for-2

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (5-1) – 5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB

Grace Uribe – 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On LSU scoring all six runs with two outs…

“LSU did a good job in that first inning. We had two outs and we’re thinking hey we’re just going to get a ground ball here or get her to pop up. We just couldn’t get it or make it happen. I will say it could’ve been more damage for sure. We got out of there with three and they were barreling up the ball and they weren’t missing anything. For us to get out of that with only three, was really important because at that point, we’re still in the game. We end up scoring a run in the third inning and gave ourselves a chance. We weren’t sharp today. You’ve got to be sharp if you’re going to beat a good team like LSU.”

On Kayla Poynter…

“I thought she did a great job. She gives up three and they earn those runs hitting the ball hard. I thought she showed so much heart and maturity. She was able to get out there and make adjustments and make pitches to get outs. I tip my hat to that kid because that could have been a disaster. She gave us a chance and she kept us in the game.”

On the chance to win the series against a top-15 team…

“My talk to the team afterwards was ‘hey we can play better and we know that.’ We came here to win a series and it’s set up for us to have every opportunity to win it tomorrow. We’ve got fresh arms ready to go and we’ve got a chance to take a step back and process what happened today. We’ve got a long time until tomorrow night’s game. I like our chances. I really do. I like the lineup we’re going to have tomorrow and I like what we’re going to throw out there. I feel really encouraged.”

ON DECK

The Aggies and Tigers will decide the series on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will air on SEC Network.

