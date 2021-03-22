Advertisement

Southland Conference Player of the Year Zach Nutall enters transfer portal

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston Basketball’s Zach Nutall announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal for his senior season.

Nutall won the Southland Conference Player of the Year while averaging 18 PPG in league play for the Bearkats. The Bryan high product scored his 1000th career point at Sam Houston earlier this season. The conference’s leading scorer had two 30-point and four 20-point games on the season.

