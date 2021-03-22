Advertisement

Surprise drive-by parade for little boy with terminal cancer

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Sunday, a very special birthday celebration was had for a special boy turning five year-old on Monday.

Raymond Johnson was diagnosed with stage four hepatoblastoma cancer in October 2018. This year, doctors told the family it is now terminal and say he may only have a month to live.

A family friend of the Johnson’s planned a special day for Raymond on Sunday. A parade drive-by with family, friends, local law enforcement and fire officials all wished Raymond a happy birthday.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I don’t even have the words to express how grateful and thankful we are for everyone to be here to support and love him and just cherish these memories that we have,” said Lauren Trail, Raymond’s mother.

Trail says Raymond has undergone at least 10 surgeries, he’s battling stage three kidney disease and had over 100 different doses of chemotherapy. But still, Raymond says he is still strong and he is still fighting.

The cancer is spreading, but the family is staying positive. If you want to help the Johnson family, click here to visit their GoFundMe page.

