This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse, a paramedic with CHI St. Joseph in Bryan.

Denise is known for always going out of her way for her patients, along with treating everyone she encounters with dignity and respect. She has also served as a volunteer first responder for Grimes County.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

