Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse, a paramedic with CHI St. Joseph in Bryan.

Denise is known for always going out of her way for her patients, along with treating everyone she encounters with dignity and respect. She has also served as a volunteer first responder for Grimes County.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine hub fills remaining appointments after expanding eligibility
Over 2,000 unclaimed appointment spots for COVID vaccine in Brazos County
Police say Maricruz Casas was last seen walking early Saturday morning in the area of Texas...
College Station Police looking for missing 18-year-old
First responders on scene of a major accident Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Several people transported to area hospitals after major accident in Bryan
Bryan police investigating overnight shooting in downtown

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
First Responders Salute
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Cody Newman.
First Responders Salute
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Cody Newman.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Zackry Pavlock.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Zackry Pavlock.