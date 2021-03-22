Advertisement

Treat of the Day: College Station Middle School raises money for National Kidney Disease Awareness month

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - March is National Kidney Disease Awareness Month. In honor of the month, the students and staff at College Station Middle School held a fundraiser for a staff member that’s currently dealing with a substantial kidney problem. According to school officials, that problem developed after contracting COVID-19.

To help them out, students and staff made donations to the fundraising campaign and were encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or hat earlier this month in support.

Sergeant Yarter decided to wear his stylish camo onesie pajamas. Yarter is a member of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and serves as the College Station ISD School Resource Deputy Supervisor.

