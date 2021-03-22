UIW’s Ward, MCN’s Chambers, SHSU’s Ezzard Earn Southland Football Weekly Honors

FRISCO, Texas – UIW’s Cameron Ward, McNeese’s Isaiah Chambers and Sam Houston’s Jequez Ezzard are the Southland Football Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.

Ward garners Offensive Player of the Week recognition after totaling seven touchdowns and topping 400 yards for the first time this season (407) in a 56-45 upset of No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana. The Cardinals (3-0, 3-0 SLC) look to stay undefeated when they visit No. 17 Nicholls at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

Chambers is honored as the Defensive Player of the Week after registering three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in the Cowboys’ 21-7 win at Northwestern State. McNeese (2-3, 1-3 SLC) takes a week off before hosting two-time defending champion Nicholls at 1:30 p.m. on April 3.

Last week’s Offensive Player of the Week, Ezzard is the Special Teams Player of the Week this time around after returning four punts for 100 yards and a score in the Bearkats’ 62-7 victory over Lamar. Sam Houston (3-0, 3-0 SLC) is idle this weekend and visits Northwestern State at 6 p.m. on April 1.

Offensive Player of the Week: Cameron Ward, UIW – Freshman – Quarterback – West Columbia, Texas

Ward completed 26 of his 47 pass attempts for a career-high 407 yards and six touchdowns and added another score on the ground in the top-25 showdown against the Lions. With a 21-16 lead and just under three minutes until the half, he led two quick scoring drives to push the lead to 19 by the break.

Ward started the second half by completing five-straight passes for 81 yards, culminating with a 25-yard scoring strike to Ameer King to make it 28 unanswered for UIW. He added two more touchdown throws by the end of the third quarter to extend the Cardinals’ advantage to 56-23.

Honorable Mention: Trevor Begue, McNeese; Eric Schmid, Sam Houston.

Defensive Player of the Week: Isaiah Chambers, McNeese – Senior – Defensive End – Houston, Texas

Chambers turned in his finest performance in a McNeese uniform with seven tackles, including three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. On the first play from scrimmage after the Cowboys made it 21-7, he sacked Kaleb Fletcher for a loss of 13 yards and repeated the outcome three plays later for a loss of seven yards on third-and-23. Chambers also recorded a pass breakup and a pair of quarterback hits.

Honorable Mention: Shawn Holton, UIW; Tristin McCollum, Sam Houston.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston – Graduate – Wide Receiver – College Park, Ga.

Cementing himself as one of the most dynamic FCS players, Ezzard recorded the first punt return for a touchdown by a Sam Houston student-athlete since 2017 with an 80-yard house call to make it 21-0 Bearkats in the opening period. He finished with four returns for 100 yards and totaled 230 all-purpose yards in the second-straight blowout victory for Sam Houston. On the season, he is averaging 169 all-purpose yards per contest.

Honorable Mention: Carson Mohr, UIW.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

2021 Southland Spring Football Players of the Week

March 22 – Cameron Ward, UIW; Isaiah Chambers, McNeese; Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston

March 15 – Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston; Jahari Kay, Sam Houston; Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana

March 8 – Kevin Brown, UIW; Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana; Mateo Rengifo, Southeastern Louisiana

March 1 – Eric Schmid, Sam Houston; Hayden Shaheen, Nicholls; Ce’Cori Tolds

Feb. 22 – Cody Orgeron, McNeese; Dellary Oubre, Nicholls; Jacob Abel, McNeese