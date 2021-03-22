Update: United Way says door-to-door solicitors were not scammers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: On Monday evening, the United Way of the Brazos Valley provided the following update:

“We were able to get to the bottom of this situation. The individuals have been identified & had full intentions of giving the donations to United Way. We appreciate our supportive community but this is a good reminder to always work WITH the nonprofit in planning your efforts.”

The organization said on Monday it has received reports of two people near the Copperfield community of Bryan soliciting donations door-to-door for the United Way Winter Storm Fund and notified police. In response, the United Way and Bryan PD issued a warning on social media about door-to-door fundraising.

