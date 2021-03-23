Aggie fans throw watch party as A&M Women’s Basketball team kicks off NCAA tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans gathered at a local restaurant Monday night to watch the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team kick off NCAA Tournament play.

The two-seed Aggies faced off against 15-seed Troy University in Austin. Fans were not allowed at the game, so instead, they gathered at Urban Table in College Station to watch the game.

Bob Palmarez, President of the Brazos County A&M Club, says they were excited to be able to get together and cheer on the team.

“We are so excited to be able to be here and so excited to cheer on Gary and the girls,” said Palmarez.

Palmarez says he was able to watch the Aggie women take the championship ten years ago and has been wanting to watch them play during March Madness since.

“We decided, if it all possible, we were going to try to do the same thing this year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has changed the way things have to be done,” said Palmarez.

Urban Table owner Tai Lee says it was exciting to be able to have fans back in the building to watch the game after a difficult 2020.

“One step forward toward normalcy,” said Lee. “Texas A&M, College Station, Aggieland, everything is melded together, and now fans are heading back to the stadium to watch the game. They are enjoying life again. I mean, what is life in College Station without Aggie sports?”

Even though the game got close toward the end, fans said they were excited to see the Aggies take home a win in the opening game.

“They’ve had a wonderful year and we are just looking forward to seeing them continue deep into the tournament and they are going to make us proud,” said Palmarez.

The Aggie women take on Iowa State Wednesday night in the round of 32. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16.

