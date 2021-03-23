Aggies Look for Third-Straight Sweet 16 Berth Against Iowa State

SAN ANTONIO – No. 2 seed Texas A&M women’s basketball prepares for a second round clash with the No. 7-seeded Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. CT at the Alamodome South Court on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on ESPN2, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

The Aggies are coming off a first round thriller against the Troy Trojans on Monday where A&M came away with an 84-80 victory. The Maroon & White was led by a career-high 21 points from sophomore Jordan Nixon. The New York native had nine points in the final period and went 3-of-3 from the field, including three clutch free-throws as the game wound down. Ciera Johnson dominated the paint with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Aaliyah Wilson dished out a career-tying six assists and steals.

Texas A&M is now 28-15 in the Big Dance and is making its 14th appearance in the second round. The Aggies are 8-5 in the round of 32 all-time, and have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen the past two NCAA Tournaments. The Maroon & White is one of 10 teams that could appear in three-consecutive Sweet Sixteens with a win in the second round this tournament.

Iowa State defeated Michigan State 79-75 on Monday. Ashley Joens poured in 33 points and is an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. The Cyclones are 17-10 this season, coming in fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings.

The Aggies have won the past four meetings between the two programs, but the Cyclones hold a 14-8 all-time series lead. This will be the first matchup in the NCAA Tournament between A&M and Iowa State.

Tickets to the second round matchup are limited to team personnel and team guests. Ticket information for later rounds can be found here. The entirety of the tournament is set to be held in the San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin areas, with the Sweet Sixteen and on taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase personalized cutouts that will be placed in the Alamodome for the Final Four. All proceeds will go to the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the San Antonio Food Bank. For purchasing information please click here.

