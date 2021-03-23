Brazos County hub preparing to vaccinate all adults 18+ starting Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County hub organizers say they are preparing to open up vaccination appointments to all adults 18 or older starting Monday.

This comes after the Department of State Health Services announced that all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29.

Brazos County Hub Supervisor Jim Stewart says this was perfect timing. This comes after the hub announced Monday that they were opening up the remaining unfilled vaccination appointments to any adult.

“I believe we have, certainly for 1A, done a great job getting those vaccinated,” said Stewart. “The 1B group, I think we probably have got close to 70 percent to 80 percent of that market penetrated.”

The total number of those eligible under 1A, 1B, and educators amount to 124,811 Brazos County residents. Yet, that is misleading, as one resident’s demographic information could qualify them for multiple categories. The most conservative estimate, using only Phase 1B, the subcategories of which do not overlap, comes out to 81,312 Brazos County residents. Texas DSHS reports that 44,980 people in Brazos County have received at least one shot of the vaccine, leaving at least an estimated 36,402 residents who have not yet begun the vaccination process.

Stewart says he believes people have opted out of not getting the vaccine quite yet, and that is why we are seeing a discrepancy between the number of people in these initial categories not vaccinated, and still have open slots for a vaccine.

Experts say Brazos County is not the only part of Texas that is experiencing a decrease in vaccine appointment reservations.

Stewart says he believes that the saturation of the market locally with different provider options has changed the pressure on the hub.

“There are more vaccines coming into the community, and you are only going to see more and more of that,” said Stewart. “So all those folks who typically administer vaccines will be able to administer them. Which takes a load off the hub, and will lead to us eventually closing the hub down.”

When discussing the future of the hub, Stewart says that if vaccine allocations continue the way they are, and with this new expansion, the hub could close down by the end of May.

Sara Mendez with the Brazos County Health District says that this expansion is a game-changer. Especially now that access to the vaccine will no longer come with questions of eligibility.

“It’s just one of those tools in our toolbox to get our community vaccinated, to be able to get back into some kind of normalcy,” said Mendez.

Even with this expansion, Stewart acknowledges that there are parts of the community that have been eligible but have not been able to get the vaccine.

“It will be a strike team that would go out using staffing from the fire departments, and using volunteers from the hub, to go out into the community and take care of those folks,” said Stewart.

Stewart says he expects that to begin in two weeks.

Appointments for next week will begin Friday at 10 a.m. To sign up for a vaccination appointment at the hub, click here.

