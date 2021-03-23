Advertisement

Bryan man arrested on drug-related charges after high-speed pursuit on Highway 6

According to arrest documents, Evan Penton tried to outrun troopers but was eventually captured near a grocery store on Boonville Road in Bryan.
Evan Penton is photographed being apprehended by a state trooper following a high-speed pursuit...
Evan Penton is photographed being apprehended by a state trooper following a high-speed pursuit Monday on Highway 6. Penton tried to outrun the trooper in a shopping center on Boonville Road, DPS said.(Photos provided by Tami Bolton)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested Monday evening after leading troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Highway 6.

A DPS trooper said he first witnessed Evan Penton, 26, driving 102 mph on Highway 6 in a 2020 Toyota Highlander SUV and attempted to stop him.

The trooper said Penton continued to flee and took the Boonville Road exit in Bryan at a high-rate of speed and crossed into oncoming traffic at the stoplight. Troopers say the vehicle then entered into the Kroger parking lot with two busted left tires.

After the SUV came to a stop, troopers say Penton took off running before he was eventually captured by troopers. Before he was caught, Penton was also seen tossing a brown bag containing 5 bags of THC into a trash bin outside of a restaurant.

During a search, law enforcement also located a small amount of cocaine inside Penton’s wallet.

Penton was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

He remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $28,500.

A passenger inside the SUV went into the grocery store following the pursuit and was apprehended as he attempted to exit the business, according to the arrest report. He told troopers that he and Penton were smoking weed prior to the pursuit. It’s unclear if this person was arrested and charged with any crime.

