College Station City Council unanimously approves resolution encouraging mask-wearing, mitigation practices

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council unanimously passed a resolution at Monday’s special meeting that encourages residents to continue wearing face masks and using mitigation practices that slow the spread of COVID-19.

Only 12 days have passed since Gov. Greg Abbott lifted Texas’ statewide mask mandate. Council members were expected to discuss potentially encouraging the governor to reinstate that mandate in some form at Monday’s meeting, but no such discussion occurred. Instead, they passed the resolution stating “the threats posed by COVID-19 continue and necessitate adherence to the mitigating protocols, such as wearing a face covering, maintaining proper social distance, and observing good hygiene practices.”

“We’re not looking to go and lambaste the governor for his decision, but at the same time I think there are some members of council who feel we need to express our concern,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said.

Mayor Mooney says there is no circumstance where the city will implement its own mask ordinance, but some on the council say it is important to follow the science. That is why they discussed this resolution that was read at a council meeting last week.

“At this point in time, let’s take a look at what the governor has told us to do, watch it carefully, and make sure that we don’t have to take a step back a year from now and say, ‘Why didn’t we?’” Mooney said.

Under the governor’s order, businesses are allowed to make their own mask rules. Tai Lee, owner of Solt and other restaurants in town, says it is too early to tell how lifting the mandate has affected his restaurants.

“It was spring break last week, so a lot of the student population was out of town,” Lee said. “Everything has slowed down a little bit because of that.”

Lee thinks if the governor were to reinstate the mandate, it could work both ways.

“People who were elated about not having to wear the mask, putting the mask back on maybe a setback,” Lee said. “But for those people who were now scared to come out because of the lack of a mask mandate, maybe they’ll feel comfortable about coming back out to dine.”

Mayor Mooney says mandate or not, everyone needs to stay vigilant.

“Let’s work together. Let’s figure this thing out,” Mooney said. “Let’s not just simply throw the masks away and say we’ve won, because we haven’t.”

