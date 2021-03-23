Advertisement

COVID in Context: At least 35,000 Phase 1-eligible Brazos County residents have not yet received a vaccine shot

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, the Brazos Center COVID-19 Vaccine Hub temporarily opened up vaccination registration to everyone 18 and older because 1,500 appointment spots were unclaimed.

Besides that temporary expansion, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for eligible Texans, Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and educators and child care workers:

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 16-64 with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness

Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years of age

School and Licensed Child Care Personnel: Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools; Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County contains the following number of people in each phase:

Phase 1A: 8,928

Phase 1B: 81,312 (65 and older population of 21,693 + people 64 and younger with medical conditions of 59,619)

School, Child Care Personnel: 6,083

However, DSHS does not report the number of people now eligible under Phase 1C, which adds people 50-64 years old to the eligibility.

U.S. Census data along with data from state and local governments are used by Texas’s demographics office to estimate that 28,488 people are 50-64 years old in Brazos County in 2019 (the latest estimate available).

Total, those separate eligibility categories amount to 124,811 Brazos County residents. Yet, that is misleading, as one resident’s demographic information could qualify them for multiple categories. (For example, a licensed child care worker may also have a qualifying medical condition, or a person older than 65 may also live in a nursing home.)

Therefore, one can work with the most conservative estimate, using only Phase 1B, the subcategories of which do not overlap. That number is 81,312 Brazos County residents.

Texas DSHS reports that 44,980 people in Brazos County have received at least one shot of the vaccine, leaving at least an estimated 36,402 residents who have not yet begun the vaccination process.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine hub fills remaining appointments after expanding eligibility
Over 2,000 unclaimed appointment spots for COVID vaccine in Brazos County
1600 block of Valley View Drive, College Station
College Station PD investigating shooting at apartment complex
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
16 Brazos County COVID-19 hospitalizations, 910 active cases

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas A&M announces “near normal” fall 2021
National puppy day
On National Puppy Day local animal shelter says they are seeing an increase in puppies for the year
Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos...
Rainfall update: Monday night’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
A healthcare professional administers COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas health officials: any adult can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29