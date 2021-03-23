COVID in Context: At least 35,000 Phase 1-eligible Brazos County residents have not yet received a vaccine shot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, the Brazos Center COVID-19 Vaccine Hub temporarily opened up vaccination registration to everyone 18 and older because 1,500 appointment spots were unclaimed.

Besides that temporary expansion, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for eligible Texans, Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and educators and child care workers:

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 16-64 with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness

Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years of age

School and Licensed Child Care Personnel: Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools; Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County contains the following number of people in each phase:

Phase 1A : 8,928

Phase 1B : 81,312 (65 and older population of 21,693 + people 64 and younger with medical conditions of 59,619)

School, Child Care Personnel : 6,083

However, DSHS does not report the number of people now eligible under Phase 1C, which adds people 50-64 years old to the eligibility.

U.S. Census data along with data from state and local governments are used by Texas’s demographics office to estimate that 28,488 people are 50-64 years old in Brazos County in 2019 (the latest estimate available).

Total, those separate eligibility categories amount to 124,811 Brazos County residents. Yet, that is misleading, as one resident’s demographic information could qualify them for multiple categories. (For example, a licensed child care worker may also have a qualifying medical condition, or a person older than 65 may also live in a nursing home.)

Therefore, one can work with the most conservative estimate, using only Phase 1B, the subcategories of which do not overlap. That number is 81,312 Brazos County residents.

Texas DSHS reports that 44,980 people in Brazos County have received at least one shot of the vaccine, leaving at least an estimated 36,402 residents who have not yet begun the vaccination process.

